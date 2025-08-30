Aspirants rushing for candidature before finalisation of prabhag reservations

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State Election Commission (SEC) recently released the draft plan of prabhags for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. It is being speculated that the election would be held after Diwali. In prabhags considered highly favourable for the BJP, aspirants have already begun crowding in. Many are seeking party entry with the hope of securing a ticket through a shortcut route. Even the long-standing loyalists, though in hushed tones, have started demanding their share. However, until the prabhag reservation is finalised, no one can say with certainty from which ward they will contest.

The municipal corporation’s general election has not been held for the past five years. Since April 2020, aspiring candidates have been waiting eagerly. The SEC has now released a draft plan comprising four wards into one prabhag. This has renewed hopes among the aspirants. Opposition parties allege that the prabhag plan has been drawn in a way highly convenient for the BJP. The Shinde Sena too seems pleased across the board. With the BJP–Shinde Sena alliance, it is being speculated that most candidates from these parties will get elected with ease. Both parties have already begun inducting new members. On Saturday, BJP welcomed Uddhav Sena office-bearers Mithun Vyas, while the Shinde Sena inducted former mayor Tryambak Tupe. Former corporator Kirti Shinde and many others are also waiting to join.

Maha Vikas Aghadi displeased

In contrast, Congress and the Uddhav Sena appear subdued. Though both parties have a few influential leaders, they are struggling to find equally strong candidates to field in various wards. The pressing question for senior leaders is: with whom should they ally in order to fight the election effectively?

Excitement in AIMIM

Back in 2015, the then-new AIMIM party had managed to get as many as 25 corporators elected. This time too, the draft plan seems favourable for AIMIM in several prabhags. As a result, there is already a strong rush of aspirants within the party.

Reservation Details

Out of 115 seats in the municipal corporation, 55 will remain reserved. It includes 31 seats (including 16 for women) for OBC; ST - 2 seats (including 1 for women); SC – 22 seats (including 11 for women) and General (Women) – 30 seats.

Each prabhag will elect 4 corporators. Accordingly, 28 prabhags will elect 4 members each, while 1 prabhag will elect 3 members, making a total of 29 prabhags. Meanwhile, care has been taken to ensure that the overall reservation does not exceed 50 percent.