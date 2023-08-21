Aspiring talathis disappointed over delay in recruitment exam by 2 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Anger prevailed amongst hundreds of aspiring talathis after their written examination which was scheduled to start at 9 am got started late by two hours at 11 am, due to server down, on Monday. Meanwhile, the TCS is conducting the examination in three shifts. Hence the delay in the first shift paralysed the other two shifts.

The aspirants also grieved that they had paid Rs 1000 as charges for the examination, but the examination centre at iON Digital Zone in Chikalthana MIDC in city, they were charged Rs 20 for keeping their bags, it is learnt.

The examination to recruit 4,644 talathis (in revenue department) in the state is being held from August 17 to September 14. The examination centres in the city include the above one at Chikalthana MIDC area; ByteZ’s Infotech (Seven Hills); PES Engineering College; ICCEM Engineering College etc.

The examination consists of 100 questions. The first session exam was scheduled to be held today at 9 am. As a result, the aspirants reached their respective centres at 8 am. The candidates entered the centre, but got restless due to delay in starting the paper. It started at 11 am and continued till 1 pm. Meanwhile, the technical snag paralysed the exam to be conducted in the next two sessions. They were also postponed for a couple of hours. The students appearing for the exam and their relatives standing outside the centres had to undergo mental stress. The collection of Rs 20 per bag at the Chikalthana MIDC doubled their anger.

The aspirants claimed that the arrangement of basic amenities like lavatory, drinking water was not satisfactory. They were deprived of drinking water during these five hours inside the centre, they stressed.

Inconvenience to outsiders

Due to the TCS hall ticket management, the students from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar had to face inconvenience at the centres in Nagpur and Amravati, while the youths from Pune complained of facing inconvenience in the city. They had reached their centre place one day before with the family members or relatives.

Box

Examination in Three Shifts

Shift 1 - 9 am to 11 am

Shift 2 - 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm

Shift 3 - 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm

Box

The recruitment examination will be held in three sessions or phases from August 17 to September 14. The exam will not be conducted on Sundays, public holidays and some other days (gap period).

Session 1 - August 17 to 22

Session 2 - August 26 to September 1

Session 3 - September 4 to 14.