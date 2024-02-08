Aspiring teachers frustrated over Pavitra portal server down

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thousands of aspiring teachers were frustrated while filling preference forms as Pavitra portal server was down for the whole day on Thursday.

It may be noted that the thousands of candidates who qualified Maharashtra Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (Maha-TAIT) have been waiting for recruitment for the past few months. The process of preference form filling for recruitment of teachers began on the ‘Pavitra’ portal on Monday. The Education Department decided to fill 21,687 posts of primary, secondary and higher secondary schools run by Zilla Parishad, Municipal Council and Corporations along with non-minority aided schools. The TAIT-qualified candidates started filling preference forms as per the instruction of the education department. However, many of them were unable to fill preference form. The last date for preference form submission is February 9.

Talking to this newspaper, some students said that the loss of one day would put more rush on the portal on Friday, the last day of form filling.

“Due to the rush, we may have technical problems in applying. We demand the education department to extend the last date considering the loss of one day because of server down,” they said.

Box

The Education Department is going to fill 21,687 posts of teachers in Marathi, English,

Urdu, Hindi, Kannada, Gujarati, Tamil and Bengali medium schools. However, the highest number of posts are in Marathi schools.