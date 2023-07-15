Aspiring teachers to agitate on July 17

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of DTED, B Ed Students Association will stage agitation in front of the office of the commissioner of education, Pune), on July 17 for their different demands including starting teachers recruitment immediately.

In a press note issued here on Saturday, the association office-bearers said that the pending recruitment of 2017 was not completed yet.

Their other demands included clearing irregularities of the roster related to general category candidates, cancelling the decision of immediate recruitment of teachers on a contract basis in Zilla Parishad schools on the post of retired teachers and 55,000 vacant posts of teachers should be filled on the basis of divisional merit.