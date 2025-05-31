Assault and robbery at Vaijapur under threat of a gun

Chhatapati Sambhajinagar

In an incident that took place at Avvalgaon, Vaijapur tehsil on the night of Friday around 11 pm, a group of unlawful individuals gathered and assaulted someone with an iron pipe, also entering the house and threatening with a gun to forcibly seize valuables including 7 tolas of gold and Rs. 2 lakh in cash.

This happened after an old dispute led to a complaint being filed with the police. Accordingly, a case has been registered at Veergaon police station against 40 accused persons including Sandeep Waghmare (Khandala, Shrirampur tehsil ), Sajid Shaikh (Bhamathan), and others. Details of the case: Earlier, in a previous quarrel, witness Ganesh Ugle had lodged a complaint at the police station against accused Sandeep Waghmare. Harboring resentment over this, on Friday night at 11 pm, Sandeep Waghmare, Sajid Shaikh, and about 40 others entered Ugle's house, attacked the family members, verbally abused them, and under the threat of a gun, forcibly took away 7 tolas of gold and Rs. 2 lakh cash. Based on the complaint filed by Ganesh Ugle at the Veergaon police station, a case has been registered against the 40 accused. Police sub-inspector Shankar Waghmode rushed to the scene to review the situation.