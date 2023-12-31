Assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the heirs: MLA Shirsat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The heirs of all the workers who died in the fire incident at Sunshine Enterprises in Waluj will be given assistance of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister's relief fund, said Shiv Sena spokesperson MLA Sanjay Shirsat while speaking to the reporters on Saturday.

MLA Shirsat said that there was a fire incident at Sunshine Company in Waluj on Saturday night. In this incident, six workers were killed while the same number of workers were injured. We have visited this company. Moreover, the Chief Minister was also informed about this incident.

The CM announced to pay Rs 5 lakh each to the deceased workers. Moreover, Shirsat told reporters that all expenses for the treatment of the injured will be borne by the government. The amount will be deposited in the bank account of the relatives of the deceased by tomorrow afternoon. Legal action will be taken against the company owner responsible for this incident, he added.