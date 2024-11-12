Assistant motor vehicle inspector saves accident victims

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two young men injured in an accident on the Dhule-Solapur highway on Monday were filmed and photographed by bystanders, but no one offered help. An assistant motor vehicle inspector intervened, providing first aid and saving their lives.

Two young men on a motorcycle collided with a container truck on the Dhule-Solapur highway, suffering serious injuries on Monday afternoon. Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Nitin Rathod was heading towards Vaijapur for election-related duties noticed the crowd and stopped to help. He found the victims bleeding, but while a large crowd had gathered, bystanders were only filming and discussing the accident, with no one stepping forward to assist. Rathod quickly contacted the 108 ambulance service, shared the location, and informed Regional Transport Officer Vijay Kathole, who instructed him to ensure immediate aid for the victims.

Swift Action Saves Lives

Rathod acted quickly, supporting the victims’ necks to safely move them and administering first aid. When the ambulance arrived, nearby citizens helped transport the injured to GMCH Hospital. Within an hour of the accident, the victims received prompt medical attention.

Helping accident victims essential

"Assisting accident victims is everyone’s duty. An RTO official was present, assessed the situation, and ensured quick transport to the hospital," said Regional Transport Officer Vijay Kathole. "Our officers provided the necessary support."

The Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector admitted the accident victims to GMCH with the help of the Citizen.