Assistant town planner Pawan Parihar suspended

Charges of corruption, was caught on August 8

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a major development, Pawan Parihar, an assistant town planner at the district stamp registration office, has been suspended by the government following his involvement in a corruption case. The decision to suspend Parihar was made on August 22, after he was caught red-handed by the anti-corruption department on August 8.

According to the order issued by deputy secretary to the government, Vijay Chaudhary, Parihar will receive 50 percent subsistence allowance for a period of three months during his suspension. The suspension comes in the wake of Parihar's alleged misconduct in the Chikalthana area land valuation case.

Parihar stands accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh to increase the Floor Space Index (FSI) from one to two and waive assessment fees. After negotiation, the transaction was settled for Rs 1 lakh. The matter was reported to the ACB by the complainant, Samarth Infra Construction, leading to a case being registered against Parihar at the Cidco police station. Following his arrest on August 9, Parihar remained in police custody until August 12.