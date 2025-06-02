Association of Surgeons to celebrate ‘Surgeons Week’ between June 8-15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) will observe ‘Surgeons Week’ across the country from Sunday, June 8 to 15 as part of National Surgeons Day.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, ASI national president President Dr Pravin Suryawanshi said that ‘National Surgeons Day’ is celebrated on June 15 every and the purpose of celebrating Surgeons Week is to honour the contribution of surgeons, create awareness and inspire the new generation.

Dean of MGM Medical College and Hospital Dr Rajendra Bohra, Satyajit Pathrikar (president, Aurangabad Surgical Society) and all the concerned dignitaries were present. During Surgeons Week, free health check-up camps, blood donation camps, awareness campaigns, free surgeries, public lectures, health check-ups for surgeons and programmes for the families of surgeons will be organised across the country.

This year, the valedictory ceremony of ‘Surgeons Week’ will be held at Rukmini Auditorium on June 15 in the presence of dignitaries. Five former presidents of ASI will be special guests at the event. They are Dr R P Srivastava, Dr Dilip S Gode, Dr Arvind Kumar, Dr P Raghu Ram, Dr Abhay Dalvi, Dr Sanjay Kumar Jain and Dr Probal Neogi.

The details of various activities to be organised by the Aurangabad Surgical Society during National Surgeons Week are as follows:

Inaugural ceremony of the week (June 9), Yoga Camp (June 10), Public Awareness Programme (June 11), Rangoli Competition (June 12), Free OPD Checkup (June 13), Surgeons Blood Donation Camp (June 14) and Tree Plantation, Singing Competition and valedictory ceremony (June 15).