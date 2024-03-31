Asst Commissioner-Tax to be appointed in Each zone office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) G Sreekanth indicated that the post of 'Assistant Commissioner (Tax) ' would be created in each zone office from the new financial year. The competent employees will be appointed to the posts.

Property tax and water charges are the financial backbone of the CSMC. The figure expected tax collection is not achieved every year. The revenue started increasing with the use of different new technologies in recovery. The administration believes that meticulous planning in each zone will increase recovery and no property will remain with pending tax.

G Sreekanth said major decisions are being taken gradually from this point of view. He expressed confidence that the results would be seen in the next two years. Around Rs 150 crore to 175 crore are collected annually from property tax and water charges. The amount of tax collection has increased during the last two years.

Administrator G Sreekanth said that from the new financial year, planning of tax collection work would made from the month of April itself. “For this purpose, a post of Assistant Commissioner-Tax will be created in each zone office and a competent employee will be appointed to it. This employee will only have the task of tax collection,” he said.

This employee will be entrusted with the task of collecting the tax arrears and reducing the number of defaulters.

Therefore, the tax collection work will start from the beginning of the financial year and its recovery will also be on a large scale. “Each zone office has a separate contractual staff for recovery. Some of them will be removed from their jobs. Why to keep such employees if there is no recovery,” he added.