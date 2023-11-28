Astrology, Vastu Mahasammelan in the city from Dec 2

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On behalf of Yogiraj Jyotish-Vastu Ansandhan, an Astrology-Vastu Mahasammelan has been organized on December 2 and 3 at a hotel in Seven Hill area. Internationally renowned astrologers, architects will attend and guide in this convention.

Shri Bhaunath Maharaj (Nashik), the propagator of Sanjivani Shaktipat Vidya, will be present as the inaugural function of the convention. Along with the guidance of various subjects through Kundli, this conference will also provide guidance on the subjects of Ramalshastra, medical astrology, Mukhacharyashastra, numerology, gemology, Vedic vastushastra, Lal Kitab and palmistry. Organizer and president of Yogiraj Jyotish-Vastu research Dr Seema Deshmukh appealed to register and attend this convention.