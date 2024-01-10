ATDF bats for revival of air connectivity with Rajasthan

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To enhance foreign tourists arrivals from Rajasthan to the Tourism capital of Maharashtra, the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) has requested private airlines Akasa Air and IndiGo to introduce Jaipur-Udaipur-Aurangabad flight in the forthcoming winter schedule (November 2024 to March 2025).

The memorandum also urged them to upload the above flight details on the Computer Reservation System (CRS) so that all inbound and domestic tour operators and travel agents can start reserving seats.

Earlier, Air India was operating the flight on the above route but suspended the service in 1998. After strong persuasion, the airline revived the flight in October 2019, but again the service was suspended due to Covid-19.

ATDF also apprised the airlines about the improvement in the situation. Besides, inbound tourists, the flight will also be a boon to all industrialists, businessmen, trade and commerce officials, students, working professionals, leisure tourists, and citizens travelling for social and religious purposes, stated the letter duly signed by the chairman, Civil Aviation Committee and Public Relations Committee (ATDF), Sunit Kothari.