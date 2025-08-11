ATDF demands urgent resolution for prosperity of trade and tourism

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To position the city as popular global tourist destination and trade hub as well as promote agriculture exports, the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) through a letter to the Secretary (Civil Aviation) Government of India drew his attention towards the resolution of long pending key civil aviation issues of the Chikalthana Airport.

The chairman of ATDF’s Civil Aviation Committee Sunit Kothari in the letter underlined that Aurangabad, the Tourism capital of Maharashtra, is the gateway to UNESCO World Heritage Sites – Ajanta & Ellora Caves – and major attractions like Bibi-ka-Maqbara, Daulatabad Fort and Lonar Crater. Its tourism, trade and industrial potential will enhance if the name of the city airport is included in the list of e-Visa designated airports; if the Gazette Notification declaring an Immigration Check Post (ICP) is issued; outbound cargo services (or approval for airline self-handling) is activated; include Aurangabad Airport under the UDAN 5.3 Scheme and declare Aurangabad Airport as a “Port of Call” under MoCA guidelines.

Why urgency?

The letter stated that Air Asia is ready to start thrice weekly flights from Bangkok & Kuala Lumpur to Aurangabad. Their teams from Thailand, Malaysia and India have inspected the airport and found it suitable.

Air India Express and IndiGo are willing to operate Gulf and Far East flights, if the Port of Call status is granted.

Aurangabad receives substantial foreign tourist traffic from ASEAN, Far East, Europe, North & South America, and Australia.

Hence e-Visa and ICP are the need of the hour. ICP is essential for international flights and the airport already has immigration and customs space. Presently, cargo is sent by road to Mumbai and Pune. Hence activation of outbound cargo services will boost exporters, manufacturers, and farmers. There is a dire need to restore old routes – Jaipur – Udaipur – Aurangabad – Return and Aurangabad – Varanasi – Aurangabad through support under UDAN 5.3 scheme. Lastly, the declaration of Port of Call will encourage Buddhist tourist traffic from ASEAN nations and Gulf trade routes. Crucial for Air India Express and IndiGo to launch international operations, added the letter.