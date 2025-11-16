ATDF pushes Pune–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar air connectivity; proposal sent to AOC

Efforts to start or increase air services between Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Pune gained momentum on Sunday as ATDF Civil Aviation Committee chairman Sunit Kothari met the Pune Airport Director (APD) to present the demand.

During the meeting, Kothari stressed the urgent need for improved connectivity, citing the deteriorated condition of the Pune–Sambhajinagar highway and the seven-hour road travel time.

The APD informed him that Lohegaon Airport operates under Indian Air Force (IAF) control, which restricts civilian flight movements. At present, one civilian aircraft is allowed every three minutes around 20 per hour with a cap of 100 one-way operations per day. Increased Sukhoi exercises have further tightened slot availability. After reviewing the situation, the APD agreed to forward ATDF’s formal request for additional flights to the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of the Pune IAF Station, an officer of Air Commodore rank. The committee has sought permission to operate two daily flights between the two cities. Kothari stated that ATDF is pursuing the matter actively and will continue to follow up on the proposal.