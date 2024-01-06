ATDF seeks 'Ghrishneshwar-Kailas Corridor' on PM Modi's Agenda

Statement sent to PM Modi: Modeled after the successful Kashi-Vishwanath and Ujjain-Mahakaleshwar corridors

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) through a statement has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider building a Ghrishneshwar-Kailash corridor in Ellora, modeled after the successful Kashi-Vishwanath and Ujjain-Mahakaleshwar corridors. The ATDF has also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Ellora and the famed Ajanta Caves.

The Ghrishneshwar Temple, one of India's 12 Jyotirlingas, sits close to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ellora Caves. Sunit Kothari, chairman of the ATDF's civil aviation committee, requested the PM Modi to send a study team to assess the feasibility of the proposed corridor and draft a detailed plan for its development.

Potential benefits of the corridor:

The ATDF highlighted the transformative impact of similar corridors on pilgrimage and tourism. The Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor, spanning 300 meters with a total length of 900 meters, is renowned for its grandeur and reportedly cost Rs 856 crores. Similarly, the Mahakaleshwar Corridor has expanded the temple premises by a factor of ten, from 2 hectares to over 20 hectares. The ATDF expects a similar boost to tourism and infrastructure development in Ellora if the Ghrishneshwar-Kailas corridor comes to fruition.