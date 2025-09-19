Atha group to invest Rs 5,440 Crore in Sambhajinagar, 5,000 Jobs on the way

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

NPSPL Advanced Material (Atha Group) will invest Rs 5,440 crore in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to set up a lithium battery material and carbon complex. The project will create direct employment for 5,000 people. The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government in Mumbai on Friday in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Industries Minister Uday Samant, and senior officials.

Boost to EV industry

The investment strengthens Sambhajinagar’s growing reputation as an EV hub. In the DMIC’s Bidkin industrial belt, companies like Toyota-Kirloskar, Ather Energy, and JSW Green Mobility have already announced projects worth ₹88,000 crore. Many have begun construction and their subsidiaries have also acquired land in Auric.

Scale of growth

So far, the Shendra and Bidkin belts of Auric City have attracted investments worth ₹84,761 crore, creating 50,000 direct and about 1.5 lakh indirect jobs. With Atha Group’s new project, Sambhajinagar continues to emerge as a preferred destination for India’s electric vehicle industry.

Maharashtra govt signs MoUs worth Rs 80,962 crore

Maharashtra Government signed nine MoUs worth Rs 80,962 crore at the Steel Mahakumbh in Goregaon, Mumbai, in presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis, union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and Industries Minister Dr. Uday Samant. The projects will generate 40,300 jobs across Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Konkan. Key deals include Rs 41,580 crore Jindal Stainless project in Raigad (15,500 jobs), Rs 25,000 crore Rashmi Metallurgical plant in Wardha (12,000 jobs), and Rs 5,440 crore Atha Group project in Sambhajinagar (5,000 jobs). Additional projects in Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Satara, and Nagpur will boost industrial growth and employment.

