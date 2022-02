Athavale to address a public meeting on Feb 21

Aurangabad, Feb 19:

A public meeting of union Minister of State Ramdas Athavale has been organized at Bajajnagar on February 21 at 6 pm. This was stated by district president of Republic Party of India (A) Sanjay Thokal at a press conference held at Waluj industrial area on Saturday.

The two-year period of the Mahavikas Aghadi government has come to an end and the government has failed on every front. Athavale has organized a public meeting in Bajajnagar to oust the Mahavikas Aghadi government, said Thokal. This meeting will be held at Amrapali Buddha Vihar area in Bajajnagar. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLA Prashant Bamb, Baburao Kadam, Milind Shelke and others will be present.