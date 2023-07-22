‘Ather’ brightens growth prospects

Mukund Kulkarni

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a bustling city known for its tourism, education, and thriving industrial sector, is poised for significant economic growth and development. At the forefront of this progress lies Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric), a sprawling 10,000-acre industrial hub that serves as the main growth engine for not only Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar but also the surrounding districts.

Industries in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have become vital not only for the city itself but also for several dependent districts such as Jalna, Beed, Buldhana, and even Jalgaon. Employees from these districts find employment opportunities here, making it a key contributor to their economic sustenance.

A sound boost for local industry:

Ather Energy, an emerging player in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, is going to establish its presence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. With the advent of EVs, the need for traditional engines has been replaced by batteries and motors. However, the manufacturing of body parts remains crucial, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar stands to benefit greatly in this area. Small ancillary units can leverage their existing infrastructure to produce body parts for Ather Energy, thereby tapping into a burgeoning market. These units can readily adapt their operations to cater to the requirements of both EVs and traditional petrol vehicles, providing a significant advantage. Moreover, Ather Energy gains access to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s well-established ecosystem, including tools and tooling, a robust vendor base, and a skilled workforce.

Economic driving force for the region:

The entry of Ather Energy is expected to create a host of benefits for the region. Firstly, it diversifies the industrial landscape, which was dominated by the traditional automobile industry. As an automated industry in the EV sector, Ather Energy will attract a wide range of vendors, leading to increased employment opportunities. The establishment of around 50 large vendors to supply parts will have a cascading effect on the local economy, driving economic and social development. This growth will be reflected in various sectors, including hospitality, commercial real estate, housing, education, and overall social well-being. The positive impacts will be felt at every level, providing a boost to the region's overall growth.

Shendra is a lighthouse to attract investments:

The Shendra phase of Auric assumes particular significance in this context. It serves as a beacon for potential investors, showcasing the readiness and success of the industrial area. As Shendra continues to fill up with industries, the overall infrastructure will witness a positive transformation. This, in turn, will spur the construction of residential complexes, attract a larger population to the area, and facilitate the growth of allied businesses. Furthermore, the increasing pressure to connect Samruddhi expressway will lead to the development of Jalna's dry port and Karmad stations. The filling up of the industrial area in Shendra will also strengthen the foundation of the nearby industries in Jalna, bolstering its material movement and significance.

Industry associations in action:

Recognizing the immense potential brought forth by Ather Energy and the EV sector, industrial organizations such as Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture and Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture are working tirelessly to instill confidence in new investors. CMIA has planned to organize an exhibition to showcase the capabilities of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s industrial supplier base. This exhibition aims to highlight the city's industrial strengths and capabilities, enabling it to attract further investment and solidify its position as a leading industrial destination.

It is time to create Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Pradhikaran:

Although Auric spans a vast 10,000 acres, its complete occupancy is estimated to take around 20 years, ensuring steady growth for the city over a span of approximately 25 years. However, realizing this potential is not solely dependent on the ambitious Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) project, active participation will be needed from public representatives, as well as the development of city infrastructure and facilities to welcome future industries. The way political leadership and administration could develop ‘Pimpri-Chinchwad Pradhikaran’ to compliment the industrial and Information Technology growth of Pune, now it is time to develop state-of-the-art ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Pradhikaran.’

(The writer is senior industrialist and former president of the CMIA).