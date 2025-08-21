Ather to roll out affordable E-scooters on new ‘EL’ platform

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ather Energy, known for its premium electric scooters, is now set to enter the affordable segment with its new ‘EL’ platform. Designed to be versatile, scalable, and cost-effective, the platform will be unveiled this month in concept form, while production is expected to begin in 2026.

The company, which has so far catered to the premium EV market, aims to attract entry-level buyers and expand its market share. The new scooters will be manufactured at Ather’s upcoming plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, strengthening the city’s role as a growing hub for EV production. Industry experts see this as a significant step in India’s EV landscape. Affordable scooters from Ather could reshape competition in the entry-level segment and accelerate EV adoption nationwide.