Atlast, the AMC got 19 hectares of land for PMAY at three locations

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 8:

In a surprising development, the Department of Revenue (DoR) has made available 19 hectares of land to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for the implementation of the PMAY Housing Scheme. Accordingly, the AMC has deposited

Rs 1.92 lakh with the Department of Land Record (DLR) for conducting measurement. Besides, the AMC has also geared up to appoint a project management consultant (PMC) and prepare the detailed project report (DPR).

As reported earlier, the MP Imtiaz Jaleel has lodged his complaint to the Lok Sabha standing committee about the non-implementation of the PMAY in the last seven years. The MP also accused the BJP minister. Later on, BJP leaders countered the allegations claiming that the state government is not providing the land. The divisional commissioner, the district collector and the AMC administrator have been asked to submit their explanations over the delay in implementing PMAY before the Lok Sabha standing committee on February 11.

It is believed that the administration has got worried over the submission of replies before the committee. The administration which was telling that there is no space in the past many years has now arranged for 19 hectares of land at three different

places. The land has been handed over to the AMC immediately.

The AMC deputy commissioner Aparna Thete said," We have received the letter (from district administration) regarding the provision of land for PMAY on Tuesday. We have got 15.05 hectares of land at Teesgaon (Gut No 225), 3.16 hectares

at Padegaon (Gut Number 69) and 1.02 hectares at Harsul (Gut Number 68)."

She also confirmed that the AMC has deposited Rs 1.92 lakh to the Land Record office for conducting the measurement. After getting the land for PMAY, the AMC geared up to invite a tender so as to appoint a PMC and prepare a detailed project report (DPR) of the project."

It may be noted that the AMC has received 80,000 applications, out of which, 51,000 were found eligible under the scheme. However, due to conflict over the land and apathy of the administrative system, the scheme could not proceed beyond the paper. Earlier, 20 hectares of land was allotted for PMAY at Mitmita in 2018. However, the land was later on handed over to Safari Park, it is learnt.

Cost of land is Rs 1.82 lakh

The district collector Sunil Chavan said, " The land has been allotted at the rate of Rs 1 per square metre for PMAY. The AMC has deposited Rs 1.82 lakh through challan. The AMC and the additional tehsildar will sign an agreement in this regard on Wednesday. Then the registered land document will be handed over to AMC. The challan amount includes Rs 10,200 for one hectare of land at Harsul, Rs 21,600 for three hectares of land at Padegaon and Rs 1.50 lakh for 15 hectares of land at Teesgaon, said the resident deputy collector Shashikant Hadgal.