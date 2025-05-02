ATM card swapped, ₹89,400 withdrawn from senior citizen’s

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A senior citizen was duped of Rs 89,400 after a fraudster swapped his ATM card in a deceptive act at an SBI ATM near the District Collector’s Office. The incident took place around 11 am on April 30.

A retired individual, Abdul Hafeez Tanveer (64), had gone to check his bank balance when a young man standing behind him posed as a helper. While pretending to assist, the youth cleverly swapped Tanveer’s ATM card and memorized his PIN. Soon after, the fraudster withdrew Rs 89,400 from Tanveer’s account. The crime came to light only after Tanveer received transaction alerts on his mobile phone upon returning home. A case has been registered at the city chowk police station. PSI Nivrutti Gayke is leading the investigation.