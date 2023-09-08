ATM centre reduced to ashes at Katkat Gate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An ATM centre of the SBI was reduced to ashes after half an hour of checking of the CCTV Cameras in the centre. The incident occurred 200 meters away from the petrol pump at the Katkat Gate area on Friday at around 3 pm. The machine and the cash in it were reduced to ashes within just 15 minutes. As the agency operating the ATM centre did not lodge any complaint with the police and fire brigade till late in the evening, the amount in the machine could not be known.

The ATM centre is situated around 200 meters away from a petrol pump at Katkat Gate. The nearby resident noticed smoke coming out of the centre on Friday at around 3 pm. The machine was grappled into huge flames within no time until the residents reached the centre. On receiving the information, fire brigade Cidco in-charge Sominath Bhosale, Akash Nerkar, Ajinkya Bhagat, Abdul Wase, Ashok Veldaude, Nandu Ghuge and others rushed to the spot in a fire tender and extinguished the fire.

According to the information given by the fire brigade, the officers of the agency checked the CCTV in the centre half an hour before the fire incident. It is likely that the fire broke out due to a short circuit.