ATM fraud at SBI Samarthnagar: Over Rs 11 lakh withdrawn

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A major ATM fraud was reported at State Bank of India, Branch Samarthnagar, spanning 16–18 September 2025.

According to police, Tushar Jogdand (32), Business Manager at the branch, filed a complaint after discovering that the ATM had been tampered with. The accused allegedly manipulated ATM causing a technical glitch, and used debit cards from HDFC, union Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, and others to withdraw funds for personal gain. The total estimated amount defrauded is Rs 11.46 lakhs. The complaint has been registered at the local police station, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.