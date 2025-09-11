ATM stolen in just 10 minutes using pick up van from Ellora

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a daring theft, 4–5 unidentified thieves stole an entire ATM machine of the State Bank of India (SBI) from outside the world-famous Ellora Caves by loading it into a small transport vehicle (Chhota Hathi) within just ten minutes. The incident took place around 3 am on Thursday. The ATM contained ₹16.77 lakh in cash.

The thieves first sprayed on the CCTV cameras to disable them and then lifted the ATM into the vehicle before fleeing towards Kannad. Later in the morning, when some tourists came to withdraw money, they found the machine missing.

Police Patil Ramesh Dhivare informed Khuldabad police, after which Police Inspector Dhananjay Pharate, PSI Zhalwar, SBI ATM Manager Vikas Nikam, and SBI Ellora branch’s manager Ganesh Navale rushed to the spot. A dog squad was also called, but the sniffer dog kept circling the same place.

Based on the complaint filed by SBI ATM Manager Vikas Nikam, a case has been registered against the unknown thieves for breaking and stealing the ATM.

CCTV captures the theft

The footage shows the thieves, with faces covered, entering the ATM at 3.03 am and escaping with the machine in the pick up vehicle by 3.13 am via Kannad Road. Police have launched an investigation in that direction.

Stolen vehicle used in crime

Police revealed that the transport vehicle used in the crime was itself stolen from Waluj MIDC area. After learning this, the vehicle owner lodged a complaint at Khuldabad Police Station on Thursday afternoon. However, by late night, the case regarding the stolen vehicle had not yet been registered.