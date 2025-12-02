ATM trap scam; officer loses Rs 43,000 in Chikalthana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Fraudsters have been deliberately damaging ATM machines so that the card of the next customer gets stuck. When this happens, they pretend to help and send the customer outside, and then steal money from the account. A gang cheated a high-ranking officer of a major airline company in Chikalthana on Monday and siphoned off Rs 43,000.

Sanjay Jadhav (resident of Warud Phata) went to the SBI ATM at Chikalthana around 10:30 am on Monday. One man was already inside. Jadhav withdrew Rs 1,000 using his card, but the card got stuck inside. Even after trying for ten minutes, it did not come out. The man inside told him, “There is another ATM near Mukundwadi Signal. Go there, inform the security guard and he will come here and remove your card.” Trusting him, Jadhav stepped out. As he was crossing the road, he received a call from an unknown number with no caller ID, saying money was being transferred from his account. Jadhav rushed back to the ATM.

Man missing, card stolen

By then, the man and Jadhav’s stuck card had disappeared. When he checked his account, he realized that Rs 43,000 had been withdrawn. Shockingly, before Jadhav realized what was happening, the thief had already used the card at another ATM located 2.6 km away, opposite Dhoot Hospital, and withdrawn the amount. A case has been registered at the MIDC Cidco police station.

How the fraud was carried out

The thieves had tampered with the ATM beforehand using a strip-like object to trap cards. Several such gangs are active. They deliberately make confusing calls from anonymous numbers. Using the PIN they observe while standing nearby, they go to another ATM and withdraw money using the trapped card.

Things to keep in mind while visiting an ATM

If your card gets stuck or the transaction stops, do not trust anyone’s help. Do not leave the ATM kiosk.

Immediately call the bank’s official helpline, seek assistance, and block the card.

Cover the keypad while entering your PIN; do not share your PIN with anyone.

If someone is already inside the ATM booth, avoid making a transaction.

If you notice any suspicious activity inside the ATM centre, step out and use a different ATM.