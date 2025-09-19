Atrocity charges: Chargesheet against Ex-MLA Imtiaz to be filed on September 22

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have gathered strong evidence against former MLA Imtiaz Jaleel in an atrocity case and will soon file a chargesheet. He has been served a notice to appear in court on September 22.

Imtiaz allegedly made a controversial statement against a community while accusing Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat regarding land in an industrial colony. Following a complaint by Lakshman Hivrale (resident of Krantinagar), the Kranti Chowk Police Station registered a case against him in June. Assistant police commissioner Sampat Shinde is investigating the case. Shinde recently served a notice to Imtiaz to ensure his presence in court. Police confirmed they have collected sufficient evidence to proceed with the chargesheet, which will be submitted to the special court. The court hearing is scheduled for 11 am on September 22.