Attack on AIMIM Leader Imtiyaz Jaleel’s Convoy in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, One Injured

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiyaz Jaleel’s car was allegedly attacked by some miscreants on Wednesday afternoon, January 7, 2026, in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The incident took place in Baijipura when Jaleel was taking out a rally amid the Maharashtra civic body elections 2026. Some allegedly angry AIMIM workers reportedly ran behind the SUV in which Jaleel was present. The miscreants allegedly struck the windscreen of the vehicle with their hands.

It was reported that a black-flag protest was held in front of Imtiyaz Jaleel’s rally in Baijipura, after which the protest turned violent and some protesters ran behind his convoy.

Attack on Imtiyaz Jaleel's Convoy

Angry AIMIM workers, upset over not receiving tickets for the upcoming Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections, reportedly attacked the vehicle of party leader Imtiaz Jaleel. The protesters raised slogans against him and blocked roads

According to information, one worker was injured in the scuffle that followed, and the police used force after the situation began to get out of hand.

While his campaign rally was passing through the Baijipura area, some youths initially protested by showing black flags. At that time, an attempt was allegedly made to push former MP Jaleel. After police intervention, the rally continued. However, as soon as the rally ended, some youths suddenly moved towards Jaleel’s car, leading to tension as two groups came face to face.

The police immediately intervened and resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Jaleel alleged that the attack was carried out by Congress candidate Kaleem Qureshi.