Attack on Imtiaz Jaleel’s vehicle; mild lathi charge by police

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

AIMIM state president Imtiaz Jaleel arrived in the Jinsi area around 1.30 pm on Wednesday for a foot march along with his candidates from Prabhag No. 14. After the march proceeded some distance, Congress candidate Kaleem Qureshi arrived from the opposite direction with his supporters. Large groups from AIMIM and Congress came face to face, and sloganeering against each other began. As the situation appeared to be getting out of control, the police carried out a mild lathi charge.

While Imtiaz Jaleel was leaving in a black four-wheeler, some youths attacked his vehicle. Following this incident, tension prevailed in the Jinsi area.

The AIMIM party has denied tickets to 22 former corporators. Similarly, party workers who did not receive tickets are also dissatisfied. Discontent against AIMIM has surfaced at several places. On Tuesday, when Imtiaz Jaleel had gone to Harsul village for the inauguration of a candidate’s campaign office, some workers raised slogans such as “Tumhara hamara rishta kya, 14 lakh, 15 lakh.” The spark of resentment against AIMIM had ignited there itself.

On Wednesday afternoon, the former MP reached the Jinsi area for the foot march. After the march moved ahead a short distance, Congress candidate Kaleem Qureshi arrived with his supporters. As soon as both groups came face to face, the police stopped them. Sloganeering began from both sides. When Senior Police Inspector Shivaji Budhwant noticed that the crowd was turning aggressive, he ordered a mild lathi charge.

As the matter was escalating, Jaleel left the foot march midway and departed in a black car. Congress supporters chased the vehicle and attacked it. To ensure Jaleel’s safety, youths hanging onto the outside of the car were beaten back. After the incident, City Chowk Police Inspector Nirmala Pardeshi reached the spot. Heavy police deployment has been maintained in the Jinsi area.

AIMIM candidate withdraws

In Prabhag No. 14, the AIMIM party had given nominations to four candidates. Out of them, former corporator Parveen Kaiser Khan withdrew from the election. Since the withdrawal of her nomination, the dispute between AIMIM and Congress in this prabhag has intensified. Congress had attempted to get one candidate elected unopposed in this prabhag.