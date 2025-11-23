Attack on road following job termination

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After being dismissed from work by his employer in Hanibani, Om Pawar, with the help of three friends, stopped Bharat Satyanarayan Agrawal’s motorcycle on the road and attacked him. Agrawal sustained injuries to his jaw and left ear. Pawar also threatened him, saying, “Now I will see where and how you work.”

The incident occurred on 18 November around 10.30 pm near the Gajanan Maharaj Temple area. Following a complaint by Agrawal, Jawaharnagar police registered a case on Saturday against Om Pawar and three unidentified accomplices.