Attackers chop off youth’s three fingers, flee with phone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two bike-borne men attacked a youth near Sutgirni Chowk sports complex on Friday night, slashing three of his fingers with a knife before snatching his mobile phone and fleeing.

Police said the assailants stopped the victim around 8 pm, picked a quarrel, and threatened him at knifepoint. When one attacker tried to stab him, the youth raised his hand to defend himself, but the blade severed three fingers. The accused, aged about 38 and 18, sped away after the assault. Based on a complaint filed by Akshay Fakirchand Chavan of Balajinagar, Jawaharnagar police registered a case and launched a search for the attackers.