Attackers seriously injure person, say they are from Durlabh Kashyap gang

Aurangabad: The father, who was questioning his son about drinking alcohol, was severely beaten by four persons including a minor and stabbed with a knife. The accused also threatened that they are from the Durlabh Kashyap gang and will finish off his whole family. The attack occurred at Panchakki on Saturday.

The accused along with the father and son who carried out the attack were arrested in the early hours of Sunday. The names of the accused are Vinod Bacchu Suryavanshi, Mayur Vinod Suryavanshi and Yash Siddharth Bachke (Panchakki road, Prabuddhanagar). A minor attacker was sent to remand home.

According to the complaint filed by Ravindra Salve (Prabuddhanagar), brother of seriously injured Jayendra Salve, the minor son of the accused Vinod, Yash Bachke and the minor son of the injured had consumed alcohol at a wedding. The injured asked Yash Bachke, along with the accused's son, for giving alcohol to his minor son. Jayendra then went to a pan shop in Panchakki area, when Vinod Suryavanshi and his son Mayur attacked Jayendra with a knife. Meanwhile, the accused's minor son and Yash Bachke came there on a motorcycle. The minor stabbed Jayendra twice in his back and fled from the spot. Jayendra was then taken to a hospital and a complaint was filed in the Chawani police station. PSI Pandurang Dake is conducting further investigation under the guidance of PI Kailas Deshmane.

Three accused in police custody

After arresting the accused, investigating officer Dake produced them in court on Sunday. Assistant public prosecutor Bhagyashree Sancheti-Dagale sought police custody for the accused. Judicial magistrate SM Mohra sent the three accused in police custody till December 20. The minor was sent to remand home.