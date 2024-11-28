Attempt to award contract of Administrative Complex to choice contractor

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A Rs 147 crore project for constructing an Administrative Complex and the new district collector office on 13.5 acres of land at Labour Colony was approved during the previous government's tenure. The Public Works Department (PWD) invited tenders for a Rs 125 crore project. However, there is a discussion that instead of awarding the tender to the qualified contractor, the Building and Construction (B&C) division is attempting to award it to another contractor.

Hitech Infra, Baba Constructions, Wonder Constructions (in a joint venture), Shubham EPC Pvt. Ltd and other companies had submitted tenders. Shubham EPC Pvt. Ltd. was declared the L-1 (lowest bidder) by the government. However, there are discussions that the contract may be awarded to another contractor under L-2, citing the issue of the bank guarantee not being submitted. Sources have informed that Shubham EPC Pvt. Ltd. has submitted the bank guarantee documents to the B&C division on the 25th.

After the Loksabha elections, due to the ensuing frenzy of the state assembly elections, the contractor was not finalised. However, as soon as the model code of conduct for the assembly elections was relaxed, there were discussions that the Construction Division was making moves to award the contract to a preferred contractor, instead of the qualified bidder. In December 2023, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) inquired with the Chief Engineer regarding the tender for this project. During the last winter session of the Legislative Council, the issue was raised as the tender remained unresolved, drawing attention. The publication of the tender, the condition requiring experience in constructing green buildings, and the removal of the eligibility certificate, despite four out of six contractors being qualified, created controversy. Two contractors' tenders were forwarded by the Executive Engineer to the Superintendent Engineer for final decision. This whole issue was brought to light last year by Lokmat. Following this, in January-February 2024, the tender was recalled. Now, there are rumours that some influential people within the Construction Division are making efforts to manipulate the process.

Superintendent Engineer S S Bhagat said, “ Shubham EPC Pvt. Ltd has submitted the required documents for this case. A proper decision will be made in the next one or two days. A proposal regarding this matter will be sent to the Chief Engineer.”