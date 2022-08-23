Attempt to crush youth under wheels over personal enmity

Aurangabad, Aug 23:

Following an old enmity, a youth attempted to murder another by running a car on his body at Satyamnagar in Cidco N-5 Sector on August 19 afternoon. Cidco police station has registered an offence in this regard. Meanwhile, the police have succeeded in arresting Shaikh Amer Shaikh Isaac (Naregaon) and the search for Yunus Patel (Harsul) and one another is underway.

Police said,” The complainant Shaikh Ejaz Shaikh Ibrahim (Naregaon) quarrelled with Yunus, a few days ago. In a fit of anger, Yunus called Ejaz on his cellphone and told him to meet at Maulana Azad Chowk on August 19 afternoon. Yunus and Ejaz, both jostled each other. Later on, Yunus injured Ejaz by attacking him with a sharp-edged weapon. Meanwhile, the onlookers and others witnessing the scuffle intervened and separated both of them. Ejaz and his friend left on a motorcycle towards Naregaon. However, the accused Yunus, Amer and one other chased them in a car and dashed the motorbike from behind in Satyamnagar. Ejaz fell to the ground and his friend also fell at a distance away. Seeing Ejaz on the ground, the accused tried to crush to death him under the wheels of the car by racing toward him. Ejaz sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), said the assistant police inspector Shradha Waydande.

“Meanwhile, the police have arrested Amer Shaikh and the search for two others is underway. They will also be arrested soon,” she said.