Attempt to illegally take over brother’s house;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After the death of elder brother, the younger brother allegedly prepared forged documents in an attempt to usurp his brother’s house. He also got the electricity bill transferred to his own name and, by paying taxes on the basis of forged documents, created a false claim of ownership, thereby preventing the deceased brother’s wife and children from entering the house.

The incident allegedly took place between July 2013 and December 2025. Based on a complaint filed by Athar Fazloddin Khan (44, resident of Padegaon), a case was registered on December 22 at Chhawani Police Station against Asadkhan Gulabkhan, Javed Khan Gulabkhan, and Azhar Khan Asadkhan (all residents of Sarva Priya Darshani, Padegaon).