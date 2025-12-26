Attempt to seize elderly woman’s house using fake signatures and bond

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 30-year-old tenant allegedly tried to fraudulently seize the house of 84-year-old Kavita Pundalik Gedam by forging her signature and thumb impressions on a bond document. The accused, Mahesh Harischandra Tarte, has been booked at MIDC Cidco police station.

Kavita’s husband passed away in 2014, and she currently lives with her son Paritosh, while her two daughters are married. In 2023, Kavita rented a room on the first floor of her house to Mahesh Tarte and Parameshwar Wagh. In March 2025, she rented three rooms to them on an 11-month agreement. During Diwali, Kavita and her son stayed with her daughter. Taking advantage of their absence, Tarte allegedly removed the original lock, installed a new one, and stole furniture, electronics, utensils, documents and cheques. He later claimed that Kavita had sold the house to him, but could not provide proof.

Returned goods but refused to vacate

After a police complaint was filed, Tarte returned some items but refused to leave the premises. On 28 November, he allegedly sent a forged sale agreement via WhatsApp to Kavita’s daughter, claiming to have purchased the 3,132 sq ft house for Rs 65 lakh and to have paid Rs 30 lakh to Kavita’s late husband in 2013. The bond, made on a Rs 100 stamp paper, included forged signatures, thumb impressions and Kavita’s photograph. Police confirmed that no such agreement or monetary transaction had ever taken place.

Following the complaint, police inspector Geeta Bagawade instructed the registration of a case against Tarte.