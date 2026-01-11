Attempt to seize mobile shop by breaking lock

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An attempt was made to take control of a mobile shop in the Connaught Place area by breaking its lock and replacing the shop board.

According to police, Syed Haider and Syed Hanif Hamid (both Mukundwadi residents) allegedly tried to take control of a mobile shop in Connaught Place by breaking its lock and replacing the board recently. A case has been registered at the Cdico police station. According to the complaint by Santosh Sakla (Gopinath Puram, Satara), he legally purchased two shops Navkar Telecom and Aman Mobile from Haider in 2023. Despite this, Haider demanded extra money and harassed Sakla. A legal case is still pending. At around 7 am, Haider and Hanif broke the lock of Sakla’s shop No. 83, removed the old board, and installed one reading “Aman Multiservices,” attempting to occupy the shop forcibly. Police constable Deepak Deshmukh is investigating.