Attempted self-immolation by elderly man over land issue

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 60 years old person attempt to self immolation in front of the District Collector's office on April 28, after his four-year-long plea for land for a Muslim cemetery went unanswered.

The victim has been identified as Saheb Khan Pathan (60) . He had been requesting land from the government in Survey No. 26 of Sajatpur, which is under the control of land mafias. Khan had demanded the land be reclaimed and handed over to him, but due to no response, he resorted to drastic measures. Fortunately, the police intervened in time and stopped him before any harm could be done. A case has been registered against him at the city chowk police station.