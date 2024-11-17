Atul Save engages with voters through morning walk

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Atul Save, the Mahayuti candidate for the eastern constituency, interacted with citizens during a foot march on Sunday morning in the Cidco N-8 area.

Through his morning walk campaign, Atul Save listened to the public’s concerns and offered solutions, sharing his vision for development. He visited Balasaheb Thackeray Udyan, Nehru Udyan, and MGM, engaging with voters and addressing their issues. Save also reviewed pending development projects and urged voters to support new initiatives. He emphasized that politics should serve the people and solve their problems. His campaign went beyond promises, focusing on direct interaction with voters. Save’s unique approach received a warm response and his early morning campaign was well-received. Prominent figures such as Shivaji Dandge, Prashant Desarda, Ganesh Navandar, Nitin Kharat, Arun Palve, Amay Deshmukh, Prashant Nandedkar, Vijay Sarode, Sarita Ghodatore, Saurabh Totre and others attended.