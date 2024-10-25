Atul Save files nomination for third term as Mahayuti’s East candidate

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Mahayuti’s candidate for the upcoming assembly elections, Housing Minister Atul Save, filed his nomination from the East constituency on Friday. A large crowd of leaders and workers from Shiv Sena, BJP, NCP, RPI, and Rayat Kranti Sanghatana was present to show their support.

After filing his nomination, Save told the media he has consistently contested elections as the official Mahayuti candidate, gaining full support from alliance parties in both 2014 and 2019. Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Shirish Boralkar, Rajendra Janjal, Abhijit Deshmukh, Anil Makariye, Shivaji Dandge, Laxmikant Tethe, Jalinndra Shendge, Damu Anna Shinde, Raj Wankhede, Vivek Rathod, Deepak Dhakne and Harshvardhan Karad all showing strong support for Save’s candidacy.

\IAddressing the Water Issue\I

In a recent statement, MLA Save assured citizens that the city’s water issues would soon be resolved, guaranteeing sufficient water supply to every resident by March. He attributed this progress to the concrete efforts of the Mahayuti government and collaborations with DCM Devendra Fadnavis to attract major companies like Toyota, Kirloskar, and Alta Energy to the city. This initiative is set to create ample job opportunities for the youth. Save expressed confidence in receiving strong support from his constituents as he aims for a third term, vowing to continue driving comprehensive development in the region.