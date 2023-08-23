Auctioning of Nehru Bhavan Complex galas extends by one week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To attract more response to the e-auctioning of the galas at the Nehru Bhavan Shopping Complex, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth today extended the date by a week.

Earlier, the response to the auctioning was invited during July 27 and August 21. Now, it has been extended from August 22 to 28.

The civic chief paid a visit to the complex site this morning. He ordered the contractor to constitute a sales and marketing team; set up a sales office at the site; display maps highlighting locations of shops and display a clay model of the complex.

The additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, city engineer A B Deshmukh, executive engineer R N Sandha and contractor’s representative were present on the occasion.

The estate section of CSMC appealed to the business fraternity to get the details of the shops and project by visiting the government website www.mahatenders.gov.in.

There are 59 shops in the multi-storeyed complex, apart from the commercial offices, shops, auditoriums, banquet halls etc. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 32 crore. The galas are being leased out for a period of 30 years. The last day to submit responses was Monday, but the civic administration received only eight responses to the two shops. The tedious terms and conditions are the reason for poor response, it is said.