Aurangabad all set to bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa today

-All Sarvajanik Ganesh mandals to organise grand processions in the city

-Anant Chaturdashi: Main immersion procession of Jilha Ganesh Mahasangh, Rajabazar at 11 am.

Aurangabad, Sep 8:

The citizens will bid farewell to their beloved Ganpati Bappa on Friday on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi. Ganesh idol immersion procession will be started separately from large mandals from Rajabazar, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk in Garkheda and Avishkar Chowk in Cidco N-6. District administration, municipal corporation and police commissionerate have made preparations for the immersion day.

Aarti will be performed by the public representatives at 10.30 am at Sansthan Ganpati temple. The immersion procession will begin at 11 am. Idol of the Jilha Ganesh Mahasang Utsav Samiti will also be brought here in a decorated chariot. A procession of the Ganesh idol of the Navsarvajanik Ganesh Mandal in Shahganj will also accompany the procession.

An Aarti of Lord Ganesh of Navin Aurangabad Ganesh Mahasangh will be performed by the public representatives at Gajanan Maharaj Mandir Chowk and the immersion procession will start at 12 pm. The immersion procession organized by Cidco-Hudco Sarvapaksha (all party) Ganesh Mahasangh will start at 12.30 pm from Avishkar Colony Chowk in Cidco N-6. Five quintals of Mahaprasad will be distributed by Cidco Vyapari Mahasangh. This year, all the sarvajanik Ganesh mandals should take out an immersion procession early in the morning, the police commissioner appealed.

Procession timing of large mandals

1) Jilha Ganesh Mahasangh, Rajabazar at 11 am.

2) Navin Aurangabad Ganesh Mahasangh, Gajanan Mandir Chowk, at 12 pm.

3) Cidco-Hudco Ganesh Mahasangh, Avishkar Colony Chowk, at 12.30 pm.

Immersion in the cantonment area on Sep 10

The immersion procession will be held on Saturday on behalf of Chavani Ganesh Mahasangh at 6 pm. Last two years, the immersion procession was cancelled due to restrictions in the wake of corona. This year there is an atmosphere of excitement among the Ganesh mandals as immersion procession will be held on a grand scale. Arrangements have been made for idol immersion in a public well beside Holy Cross English School.

149 mandals in Waluj

The police administration has successfully prepared for the Ganesh immersion procession in Waluj. There are 149 Ganesh Mandals in this area and arrangements have been made for immersion in 12 places. A total of 225 police officers and personnel have been deployed in the area on the day of the procession.

Immersion of Chocolate Ganpati

The Ganpati idol made from chocolate will be immersed in 101 litres of milk on Friday. City trader Hanuman Darakh has prepared this idol using 11 kg of chocolate. The idol is 1.25 feet high. The idol will be immersed in 101 litres of milk following all rituals in Cidco N-1. A prasad of chocolate milk shake will be prepared from it and will be distributed among the devotees.