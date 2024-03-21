Aurangabad and Jalna Lok Sabha elections likely to cost over Rs 25 crore

Tents alone to cost Rs 15 crore, cost to rise by Rs 7 crore

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Election management for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Aurangabad and Jalna constituencies are expected to incur a staggering cost of over Rs 25 crores. This marks a significant rise compared to previous elections, with a substantial portion of Rs 15 crore of the total budget earmarked for tents and sheds construction to provide shade for voters.

The Election Commission anticipates spending roughly Rs 15 crores solely on pavilions to be set up at polling centers across the constituency. This expenditure, coupled with employee remuneration, travel expenses, food arrangements, and other logistical necessities, is projected to push the total cost well beyond the Rs 25 crore mark. Notably, this figure represents a potential increase of Rs 7 crores compared to the outlays incurred during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

350 buses, 650 other vehicles

To ensure smooth election conduct, the district election department has planned a comprehensive logistical framework. This includes deploying a fleet of 350 buses and 650 other vehicles to transport polling personnel and election materials. Additionally, a workforce of approximately 20,000 employees will be engaged in various election-related activities.

Emergency preparedness

Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency has a total of 2040, while Jalna Lok Sabha constituency has a total of 1045 polling stations. Aurangabad constituency has 1906 main centers and 134 subsidiary centres. The total number of voters in the constituency is 20.35 lakh.

Since some polling stations are situated considerably far from the headquarters up to 85-90 kilometers, managing these remote locations often incurs higher expenses. Security arrangements, including police presence, further contribute to the overall cost.

Past election expenditure

For perspective, the Lok Sabha elections held in 2009, 2014, and 2019 witnessed expenditures of Rs 10 crores, Rs 14 crores, and Rs 18 crores, respectively. The substantial rise in projected costs for the 2024 elections can be attributed partly to the need to manage two separate Lok Sabha constituencies including Aurangabad and Jalna.

Final cost might fluctuate

Devendra Katke, deputy collector (Election), acknowledges the flexible nature of election expenditures. While the current estimate stands at approximately Rs 25 crores, the final cost might fluctuate depending on various contingencies. Tenders for election management services have already been invited, and the Election Commission will reimburse the expenses incurred after the polls conclude.