Aurangabad: Bamu bans kite flying on its premises, violators to be punished

If you are planning to fly kites on the university grounds on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, be careful. If a person flies a kite on university grounds or enters university grounds or open spaces for that purpose, the university administration has decided to file a complaint against him at the nearest police station right away.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has prohibited the use of grounds, playgrounds, open spaces, private individuals, and institutions. The register, Dr Bhagwan Sahkle, stated that if the premises are used without permission, legal action will be taken.

According to a circular issued by the Vice Chancellor, Dr Pramod Yeole, no one should fly kites on university grounds, open spaces, or the entire campus without permission or for similar reasons. This activity is permanently banned. Suppose any person violates the instructions or enters the university grounds or open spaces for that purpose. In that case, a complaint will be lodged with the police station immediately and a case will be registered.

The officials of the concerned departments of the university administration, the security officers, and their security staff should take special care for the implementation of the instructions; otherwise, if any mistake is found in this matter, a case will be registered against the concerned officials, the security officers, and the security staff in charge of the university, along with the persons flying kites, by filing a complaint at the nearest police station. Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said