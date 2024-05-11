Aurangabad Bench celebrates Justice Prasanna Varale's achievement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Bench Bar Association felicitated Justice Prasanna Varale, hailing him as the first judge from the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court to be appointed to the Supreme Court. The event, graced by dignitaries including Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay of the Bombay High Court and administrative Judges of Aurangabad and Nagpur benches, celebrated Justice Varale's illustrious career and multifaceted personality.

Chief Justice Upadhyay said that, inspired by the ideals of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Justice Varale's contributions extend beyond the legal realm, encompassing art, literature, poetry, and sports. He emphasized that Justice Varale's appointment reflects not just his individual achievement but also the collective success of Maharashtra.

Acknowledging the support of his family, mentors, and colleagues, Justice Varale expressed gratitude for the guidance he received throughout his career. The felicitation ceremony witnessed the presence of Justice Ravindra Ghuge, Justice Nitin Sambare, Justice Sambhaji Shinde, chief public prosecutor Amarjit Singh Girase along with former High Court Judges, senior lawyers, and representatives from various lawyers associations.