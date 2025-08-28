Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court marks 45 Years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court will celebrate its 45th anniversary on Tuesday, September 2, at 4.30 pm in the bench auditorium.

Justice Manish Pitale, senior-most and administrative judge, will attend as chief guest, while Justice Vibha Kankanwadi will preside.

The event will also feature addresses by adv Devdatta Palodkar (state bar council chairman), adv Amol Sawant, adv V.D. Salunke, principal government pleader Amarjitsingh Girase, adv N.L. Jadhav, and senior legal experts N.B. Khandare and P.R. Katneshwarkar. Bar association president adv Yogita Thorat-Kshirsagar and secretary adv Shrikrishna Chaudhary said the programme will conclude with guidance from the chief guest and presidential remarks.For the success of the programme, vice-presidents adv Sandipan Morampalle and adv Poonam Bodke Patil, joint secretaries adv Nisargraj Garje and adv Ranjita Deshmukh (Barahate), treasurer Advocate Vinayak Solanke, library committee chairman Advocate Panditrao Anerao, secretary Advocate Nilesh Bhagwat, and members Advocate Krishnabai Bhande, Advocate Khan Sultana Rahim, Advocate Chetan Chaudhary, Advocate Ravi Gite, Advocate Satish Kale, Advocate Vijay Kale, Advocate Vishnu Kande, Advocate Ishwar Narode Patil and Advocate Shivanand Tekwad are putting in efforts.