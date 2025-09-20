Aurangabad collector orders no excavation or blasting in historic caves area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The District Collector, Deelip Swami, has ordered strict protection of the historic Aurangabad Caves. Officials, including the Sub-Divisional Officer and Additional Tehsildar, have been directed to ensure that no land leveling, excavation, or blasting takes place in the area.

This directive comes after a shocking blasting incident in June, which Lokmat reported in detail. The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court took note of the report and treated it as a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL). History enthusiasts have repeatedly raised concerns about the deteriorating condition of the caves, prompting the Collector to instruct officials to take all necessary precautions.

Biodiversity Under Threat – Criminal Cases Needed

The region’s biodiversity has already suffered significant damage. Despite this, the government has yet to file cases against those who leveled natural rivers, streams, and rivulets. “Cases must be registered against individuals destroying hills, triggering explosions, and harming biodiversity. Only strict action will prevent future damage,” said Dr. Sanjay Paikrao of the Institute of Sculpture and Icon Research.