Aurangabad constituency remains unchanged for LS polls!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The sources in the election department have underlined that the name of Aurangabad constituency will remain unchanged till the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.

As reported earlier, the state government renamed the district (including revenue jurisdiction) and the city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar during the cabinet meeting that was held in the city in September 2023. The sources underlined the possibility of awarding the new name to the constituency (the district) by Delimitation Commission after Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the district election department has sought an opinion with the Central Election Commission (CEC), but it has not received any response to it, said the sources.

It may be noted that the state government changed the names of two districts (Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv). Prior to it, the objections and suggestions were invited from the citizens till March 27, 2023. In the meantime, the name of the municipal corporation was changed. Later on, the name of revenue jurisdiction (other than urban city area) was changed by the cabinet meeting (of both the districts) on September 17. Referring to it, the election department sought an opinion from the election commission over the name of the constituency as the old name was changed five months ago.

It is learnt that the restructurisation of the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha constituencies will be started by the Delimitation Commission in 2025. Hence the name of the constituency could be designated as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, said the sources.

The State Election Commission (SEC) sources added, “ The matter is in the jurisdiction of the Central Election Commission (CEC). It can take a decision regarding the name of the constitution by releasing an independent notification. It is not in the jurisdiction of the SEC.”