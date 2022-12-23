Aurangabad: Hostel for OBC students; 5 acres of land sanctioned

A hostel for OBC students will be constructed behind Bibi Ka Maqbara, next to Hanuman Tekdi. Senior officials were informed that a plot of land measuring 5 acres had been given the go-ahead. The council's district president, Manoj Ghodke, asserts that the All India Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad's follow-up is what led to this success.

In the press release, he stated that I regularly followed up on behalf of the council in this area. Support was provided by Chhaganrao Bhujbal, the former Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection. As a result, on December 16, Resident Deputy Collector Appasaheb Shinde, Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare, made a quick decision.

The measurement map and assessment report for the potential site were requested in writing. For this, Bhujbal has received gratitude from District Vice President Suresh Bansod, Coordinator Nishant Pawar, Working President Ganesh Kale, Head of Publicity Sandeep Ghodke, Chandrakant Peharkar, and others.