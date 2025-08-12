Aurangabad HR Forum celebrates 10th anniv; Wisdom HR & IR is new identity of organisation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad HR Forum celebrated its 10th anniversary with leading HR professionals from the city and unveiled its new identity as Wisdom HR and IR Forum, recently.

Guest speakers T N Kandakure (managing director, Dhananjay Group), Ram Marlapalle (Endurance Group), Harshvardhan Jajoo (director, Nath School of Business and Technology) shared insights on the future of HR, workplace culture, and people-driven growth.

President, Wisdom HR and IR Forum Yogesh Jadhav spoke about the successful journey of 10 years and threw light on vision and mission for coming years.

Marlapalle emphasized, “The future of HR will be defined by how well we build cultures of trust, innovation, and inclusivity. It’s about creating workplaces where people truly thrive.”

Special guests including Balaji Mule, Neetesh Priyaranjan, Sudam Jadhav, Ganesh Jadhav, Vijay Salve, and Harshal Sharma were present. HR Head at Airox Technologies Mitali Bhakare hosted the event.