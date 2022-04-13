Aurangabad-Hyderabad Express train to run 160 minutes late till May

Aurangabad, April 13:

The Aurangabad-Hyderabad Express train (bearing number 17650) and Kachiguda- Rotegaon Express train (bearing number 17661) will be running behind their regular scheduled timings due to traffic block from April 13 to May 30, 2022.

According to press release issued by Nanded Division of South Central Railway (SCR), the train number 17650 will run 160 minutes (two hours and forty minutes) late on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays due to traffic block between Chikalthan and Aurangabad, during the above period. The Aurangabad-Hyderabad Express train, instead of its regular time 4.15 pm will leave Aurangabad Railway Station at 6.55 pm, on the above mentioned three days every week.

The press release also mentioned that on the above period, the train Kachiguda-Rotegaon Express will also run behind schedule by 30 minutes between Jalna and Chikalthan, due to traffic block.